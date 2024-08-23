Monkeypox: NIH issues advisory amid outbreak of the virus

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has issued an urgent advisory concerning an unprecedented outbreak of Monkeypox, affecting multiple countries.

This advisory aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the current global and national Monkeypox outbreak situation and offer guidance to all relevant stakeholders on prevention, detection, and response strategies.

In the advisory, health authorities, healthcare providers, and public health organizations are urged to intensify surveillance, enhance diagnostic capabilities, and implement robust preventive measures to curb the spread of Mpox. The public is advised to stay informed, practice good hygiene, and seek medical attention if symptoms develop.

According to details, a new clade of Mpox has been identified in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and neighboring regions, including countries that had previously reported no cases. This outbreak has now spread to all World Health Organization (WHO) regions, with 122 countries reporting a total of 99,518 confirmed cases and 208 deaths.

In Pakistan, the situation has seen 11 confirmed cases and one death since the first detection in April 2023. The WHO has officially declared Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). It is notable that Mpox was previously designated a PHEIC in 2022.

What is Monkeypox virus?

It is pertinent to mention that Mpox is a viral disease caused by the Mpox virus. Although the natural reservoir of the virus remains unidentified, African rodents and non-human primates (such as monkeys) are suspected to harbor the virus and transmit it to humans.

The disease typically manifests with a rash that appears 1 to 3 days following the onset of fever, starting on the face and then spreading to other areas of the body. The rash progresses through several stages: macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs.

Additional symptoms may include headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges from 7 to 14 days but can vary between 5 and 21 days. The illness usually lasts between 2 and 4 weeks.