Monsoon on Song: Several Karachi areas receive rain for second day

KARACHI: Rain lashed several areas of the port city on Tuesday as the first monsoon spell continuing across the country.

Karachi’s Malir, Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Korangi, Saddar, Lyari, North Karachi, Surjani Town, Nagan Chowrangi and Godhra received showers this afternoon.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a recent forecast said that monsoon currents are penetrating in the country and may continue during next 24 to 48 hours. The monsoon currents are likely to further strengthen from the weekend.

Under the influence of this weather system Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Thatta and Badin will receive rain from Tuesday (today) to Thursday.

Balochistan’s most district will also receive widespread rainfall, while Kashmir, KP, Islamabad and several districts of Punjab are expected to be lashed by rain with wind or thunderstorm from today till 07th July morning.

Parts of the city also received rain on Monday amid a forecast of showers in the metropolis and adjoining areas.

Karachi’s Super Highway, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Kathore, Nooriabad, Safoora Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Surjani Town, Taisar Town, Yousuf Goth, New Karachi, Khuda Ki Basti, Manghopir and adjacent areas received rainfall.

Yesterday, light to moderate rain occurred at a number of places in Sindh.

Mirpurkhas received 56.0mm rain, Padidan 33.0mm, Sukkur 23.0mm,Tandojam 20.0mm, Rohri11.0mm, Hyderabad 8.0mm, Thatta 7.0mm, Jacobabad 3.0mm, Moenjodaro and Dadu 2.0mm each, Sakrand 1.0mm, Karachi (Surjani 27.2mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 24.3mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 16.0mm, North Karachi 12.8mm, Quaidabad 11.5mm, Kemari 7.5mm, Saadi Town 5.9mm, PAF Faisal Base 5.0mm, PAF Masroor Base 4.3mm, Jinnah Terminal 4.4mm, MOS and University Road 3.8mm each, DHA Phase-II 3.6mm, Orangi Town 2.9mm ), while, traces of rainfall reported from Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana.

