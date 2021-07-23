Second monsoon spell in Karachi weakens, says met office rain forecast

KARACHI: The second monsoon spell forecasted in Karachi from July 25 has weakened as the met office predicts that the city would only receive light rain, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the second monsoon spell has weakened and the city would witness a light rain spell on July 25 and 26 rather than a previous forecast of heavy showers.

He, however, said that the second spell would cause heavy rain in eastern parts of the Sindh province.

The temperature in the city would go down to a minimum of 29 degrees centigrade today, the met office said adding that the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 34 degrees centigrade.

It is pertinent to mention here that previously it was predicted that the second spell of monsoon rainfall in Karachi would likely to begin from July 24 (Saturday).

The first bout of monsoon rains is expected from July 23 in interior Sindh and on July 24, in the provincial capital city, Karachi, the PMD forecast shared. The new rain system will enter Sindh from Rajasthan tomorrow morning.

The monsoon showers in the second spell will hit the upper parts of Sindh from Friday morning, while the system will reach Karachi tomorrow and the rain is expected from July 24 to 26.