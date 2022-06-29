Monsoon system enters in Sindh tomorrow, persists till July 05

KARACHI: A monsoon system that will enter in Sindh tomorrow, will bring showers with dusty winds in Karachi on July 02, ARY News reported.

The weather system will remain in the city for three to four days until July 05, according to the Met Office.

Met Office in a forecast informed yesterday that moist currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to enter in upper parts of the country from today (Wednesday) which may intensify and expand to southern parts of the country by the end of this week.

Several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other districts of Punjab will receive rainfall with windstorm from 30th June (tomorrow) to 04th July.

Hyderabad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Dadu in Sindh and Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad and Sibbi will receive showers with windstorm from 1st to 05th July.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad from 02nd to 04th July, while in Karachi and Hyderabad from 03rd to 05th July, according to the weather forecast.

The Met office has advised fishermen to remain careful due to rough sea conditions from 03rd to 05th July.

Flash flooding is also expected in nullahs of Kashmir and Balochistan districts during the forecast period. Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat and Murree.

