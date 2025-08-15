Monster Hunter Wilds August hotfix rolls out with key bug fixes

Capcom has released the Monster Hunter Wilds August hotfix, delivering several bug fixes and gameplay balance changes.

The update arrives just after the major v1.021 patch, which introduced nine new monster variants, multiple weapon buffs, and other improvements.

Monster Hunter Wilds players must install the August hotfix to continue accessing online features.

The patch resolves a crash issue that could occur when returning to camp after fainting or fast travelling.

It also fixes the Wide Range skill effect on Appraised Talismans not working correctly in online play.

Furthermore, Monster Hunter Wilds’ hotfix addresses a problem where the gunlance’s Focus Strike would not properly chain into its finishing attack.

This Monster Hunter Wilds hotfix follows Capcom’s decision to move expanded endgame content forward from September’s planned TU3 update into the August 13 release.

TU3, now due in September, will still bring a new monster, a seasonal event, and additional gameplay adjustments.

These will include new quest variations, allowing Lagiacrus to appear in more locations, hunts targeting packs of monsters, and quality-of-life changes such as preventing monsters from destroying pop-up camps.

While Monster Hunter Wilds continues to expand its content, PC players remain concerned about optimisation issues.

The game currently holds “Mostly Negative” recent reviews and “Mixed” overall reviews on Steam.

Capcom has confirmed that CPU load reduction improvements are planned for TU4, scheduled for winter 2025.

Also Read: Battlefield 6 open beta off to smashing start

In other news, EA launched the first Battlefield 6 open beta August 7, which received a staggering number of players within no time.

The early-access Battlefield 6 open beta was held on August 7 and 8, while a full open beta was made accessible to players first on August 9 and 10, and then from August 14 to 17.

Players, who have early access through Battlefield Labs sign-up before July 31, EA Play Pro subscription, or Twitch drops can play the game’s open beta.