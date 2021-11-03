Moomal Khalid sets social media on fire with viral pictures

Actor Moomal Khalid shared a beautiful photo album on her official Instagram profile and it went viral on social media.

Moomal Khalid looked absolutely stunning in the kurta shalwar she was wearing.

The viral photo album was shared on Tuesday and got at least 10,000 likes. The Instagram users post heart-filled emojis in the comments section.

The talented actor has been highly praised for her projects namely Jaane Kyun, Rang Laaga, Guriya Rani and Tum Yaad Aaye.

In 2015, she got severely injured in a car crash that killed her fiance back in 2015.

The couple was driving to the airport when they got up with an unfortunate accident. The young actress’ car had a severe collision with another vehicle that killed her fiance who was driving the car.

Moomal did not escape unhurt she suffered many injuries and she was later admitted in the intensive care unit of a hospital.

The collision was so disastrous that it left the car in ruins. The driving side of the car got completely ripped away.

