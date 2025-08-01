Moonis Alvi granted temporary relief as SHC suspends harassment ruling

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has suspended the implementation of the ombudsman’s decision against Moonis Alvi, CEO of K-Electric, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the court issued notices to the concerned parties, seeking their responses within a week

The court also directed Moonis Alvi to deposit a penalty of Rs 2.5 million, while hearing the petition challenging the jurisdiction of the Provincial Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment.

Representing Moonis Alvi, Barrister Abid Zuberi argued that the case does not fall under the provincial ombudsman’s jurisdiction.

He stated that K-Electric operates in multiple regions including Hub and Windar, making it an inter-provincial entity governed by federal laws rather than provincial legislation.

The case will now proceed after submissions from all parties are received, as the court continues to examine the legal scope of the ombudsman’s authority in this matter.

Earlier, the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Justice (R) Shah Nawaz Tariq, ordered the removal of K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi from his post and imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 million after allegations against him were proven.

According to reports, the complaint was filed by Mehreen Zehra, a former Chief Marketing Officer at K-Electric, who alleged that Moonis Alvi had subjected her to harassment and mental distress.

K-Electric had engaged her in 2019 for consultancy services.

Following the investigation, the Ombudsman concluded that the allegations were substantiated and directed that K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi be removed from office.

He was also ordered to pay the penalty amount within one month.

The Ombudsman warned that failure to pay the fine would result in the seizure of both movable and immovable assets belonging to Moonis Alvi.

Additionally, Moonis Alvi’s national identity card and passport may also be blocked if he fails to comply.

The decision marks a rare high-level accountability ruling in the corporate sector and underscores the growing emphasis on workplace ethics and legal redress.