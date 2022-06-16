Moonis Elahi appears before FIA in money laundering case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi on Thursday appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a Rs720 million money laundering case, ARY News reported.

FIA has prepared a questionnaire which was handed over to Moonis in money laundering scam.

A day earlier, the FIA filed a money laundering case against former federal minister and PML-Q leader following a report by the FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle.

Special Central Court in Lahore Wednesday dismissed the pre-arrest bail plea of former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi.

The Special Central Court returned the PML-Q leader’s petition with objections that the petitioner has not approached the concerned forum.

Elahi, son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, had approached court after Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against him in money laundering inquiry.

‘Political victimization’

Former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi has termed the Rs720 million money laundering case against him a ‘political victimization’.

Talking to journalists outside Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in Lahore, Moonis Elahi said he appeared before the investigation authority for interrogation instead of fake cases registered against him.

“Rana Sanaullah said Rs720 million money-laundering case was registered against me in Sugar Inquiry,” Moonis Elahi said, adding that no doubt, cases were made for political ‘victimization’.

