Moonis Elahi reacts to Sheikh Rasheed’s statement

LAHORE: Federal Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) Moonis Elahi has reacted to the statements made by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed in Quetta, earlier in the day, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking to the media in Quetta today, Interior Minister Rashid took a veiled jibe at the important ally of the PTI government in the centre and Punjab, the PML-Q leadership saying, “I am not like those who have only five seats [in National Assembly] and are blackmailing the government to get the post of Punjab chief minister”.

Read more: Sheikh Rasheed says ‘cannot blackmail PM for Punjab CM slot’

Hitting back at Rasheed’s statement, Moonis Elahi said, “I respect Sheikh Rasheed but he is forgetting that he used to make money from the elders of his party during his student life”.

میں شیخ صاحب @ShkhRasheed کی عزت کرتا ہوں لیکن یہ بھول رہے ہیں کہ اسی جماعت کے لیڈران کے بزرگوں سے جناب اپنی سٹوڈنٹ لائف میں پیسے لیا کرتے تھے pic.twitter.com/2Ds47MhtKE — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) March 12, 2022

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Punjab Assembly Speaker, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has regretted the statement of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and alleged that after destroying Pakistan Railways, Sheikh Rasheed has ruined the interior ministry.

Comments