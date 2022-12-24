Moonis Elahi says Establishment can mediate political settlement

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi has asserted that the establishment can mediate a political settlement in the country, reiterating that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi was ready to take vote of confidence, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former federal minister claimed that Punjab CM Parvez Elahi will soon take the vote of confidence, adding that his party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have enough lawmakers to ensure his father gains enough votes.

Moonis Elahi further said that the decision regarding the date of the vote of confidence will be finalised by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. “The assemblies would be dissolved as per directives from former premier,” he added.

The PML-Q leader also accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of setting up a “market” in Punjab to buy members of provincial assembly, in order to complete the number game. However, Moonis claimed their number is complete in Punjab Assembly.

Responding to a question regarding refits between Elahi and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the former federal minister said that the latter was misguided by his children. “My Uncle’s [Shujaat Hussain] software was updated, but not mine,” he added.

“Ever since I joined politics, my uncle and father [Shujaat and Elahi] kept telling me that Sharifs have always deceived us,” he noted, adding that only Establishment can mediate a political settlement.

In response to a question, the PML-Q leader revealed discussions have been held with the PTI chief on seat adjustment following which a committee has been formed in this regard.

He claimed that during general elections held in 2018, he wasn’t allowed to contest elections on his family’s seat and was asked to contest by-polls instead.

Moonis Elahi further said that Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan asked him not to contest elections, “saying that the seat belonged to PTI”. “Later, when I demanded a seat a notice from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was issued against me,” he noted.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry announced that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would seek a vote of confidence from the provincial assembly.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the PTI leader announced that CM Pervaiz Elahi would seek a vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly, noting that they have support of almost 187 members.

“Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is ready to dissolve the Punjab Assembly,” Fawad Chaudhry claimed, adding that they were ready to contest election in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

A day earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) restored Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi and the provincial cabinet after suspending the governor’s denotification order.

READ: PML-N WITHDRAWS NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION AGAINST PERVAIZ ELAHI

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspended the governor’s denotification order after getting assurance from Pervaiz Elahi to not dissolve the Punjab Assembly.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman had denotified the CM Pervaiz Elahi for not seeking the vote of confidence which was challenged by Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Comments