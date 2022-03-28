Moonis Elahi says PML-Q accepted govt’s offer for Punjab CM slot

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi said on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) has accepted the government’s offer of assuming the position of Punjab chief minister (CM), ARY News reported.

Moonis Elahi confirmed the major political development ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the federal government has nominated Pervaiz Elahi for the position of the Punjab CM.

He also confirmed that the resignation has been taken from Usman Buzdar during the meeting.

Meanwhile, a dissident Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) provincial lawmaker Ashraf Ansari announced his support for Pervaiz Elahi.

MPA Ashraf Ansari claimed that his group is comprised of seven lawmakers, whereas, Pervaiz Elahi will receive votes from 15 more PML-N legislators.

Earlier, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, confirmed State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet.

Farukh Habib sharing a picture of the PML-Q delegation meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan from his Twitter handle, said that the matters with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have been settled and they have announced to support PM Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence motion.

چوہدری پرویز الہی کی وزیراعظم عمران خان کیساتھ ملاقات۔

ملاقات میں تمام معاملات طے ہوگئے۔ق لیگ کا وزیراعظم پر اعتماد کا اظہاراورحمائیت کا اعلان۔وزیراعلی عثمان بزدار نے اپنا استعفی وزیر اعظم کو پیش کردیا

وزیراعظم عمران خان کا چوہدری پرویز الہی کو پنجاب کا وزیراعلی نامزد کرنےفیصلہ pic.twitter.com/h3G3wYwX8D — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) March 28, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab CM following the resignation of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

In a major development earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to give Punjab chief minister’s slot to Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi.

The development emerged after the PTI delegation led by Federal Minister for Planning Development Asad Umar reached out to PML-Q leader and Speaker Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi after a no-trust motion is moved against Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

