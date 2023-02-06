Moonis Elahi says ‘police, FIA conducting raids without warrants’

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi claimed Monday that police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) are conducting raids without warrants, ARY News reported.

Reacting to police’s raid at Pervaiz Elahi’s residence in Gujrat, Moonis Elahi said that police, FIA and other institutions reached Kunjah House again. He added that they keep raiding without warrants.

The PML-Q leader further said, “By raiding our house you think you will make us leave Imran Khan. Think again!”

Earlier, Punjab police raided the residence of the former chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Gujrat.

Uniformed and plainclothed police officials entered Pervaiz Elahi’s residence and started searching the entire house.

According to the reports, Pervaiz Elahi’s family was not present in the house at the time of the raid except for the gatekeeper and domestic workers.

Heavy contingents of police were also deployed outside the residence at the time of the raid. It was learnt that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials along with the police teams searched the house for one hour.

After completing the search, DPO Gujrat did not interact with the journalists and departed from the house.

