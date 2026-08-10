MoonLake's psoriatic arthritis drug meets key goals in late-stage trial
- By Reuters -
- Aug 10, 2026
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MoonLake Immunotherapeutics said on Monday its experimental drug met all main goals in a late-stage trial involving adults with an inflammatory disease who had not previously received biologic medicines.
However, shares of the Switzerland-based company fell more than 8% in premarket trading amid investor concerns about how the drug stacks up against UCB’s Bimzelx, an FDA-approved biologic for the condition.
- Psoriatic arthritis is a type of arthritis that can affect people who have psoriasis, a skin condition that causes itchy, scaly patches on the skin.
- In the study, 42.1% of patients with psoriatic arthritis receiving a 60 mg dose of sonelokimab after an initial induction dose achieved a significant improvement in symptoms by week 16, MoonLake said.
- 66.5% of patients achieved at least a 20% improvement in psoriatic arthritis symptoms, while 41.2% reached minimal disease activity. Among patients with skin-related symptoms, 61% saw a major improvement in psoriasis, the company added.
- Patients also reported better physical function and quality of life, with no new safety concerns identified, MoonLake said.
- MoonLake did not disclose how sonelokimab performed against placebo, saying treatment-group comparisons would remain blinded until the late-stage program was completed.
- Clear Street analyst Kaveri Pohlman told Reuters MoonLake’s data for sonelokimab was strong and largely matched results seen with UCB’s Bimzelx.
- The stock’s decline likely reflected investor expectations for a clearer advantage over Bimzelx, Pohlman said, while the absence of a placebo arm also made it difficult to assess the magnitude of benefit relative to placebo.
- The late-stage study will continue through 52 weeks, with full results expected in the first half of 2027.
- Sonelokimab, MoonLake’s lead drug candidate, is also being evaluated for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic skin disease characterized by painful, boil-like lumps that form beneath the skin.