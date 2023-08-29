More ministers to be inducted into KP cabinet

Two more ministers will be inducted into the caretaker cabinet of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The KP caretaker set-up made a decision to induct two more ministers into the cabinet. Sources told ARY News that Amir Nadeem Durrani and Ahmed Jan will take oath today.

Earlier, 12 KP caretaker cabinet members had taken oath.

The members included Syed Mahsood Shah, Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakheil, Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Asif Rafiq, Dr Najeebullah, Dr Muhammad Qasim, Justice Retired Arshad Hussain Shah and Syed Aamir Abdullah.

Related: KP caretaker cabinet: 20 ministers tender resignations

Earlier in the month, the resignations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker ministers had been accepted by provincial Governor Haji Ghulam Ali in line with the directives issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the notification issued in this regard, the KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali accepted the resignations of 14 ministers and 11 advisers and special assistants — who stepped down from their posts in light of the directions issued interim Chief Minister Azam Khan.

The development comes after the interim CM Azam Khan asked his cabinet members to submit their resignations after receiving a letter from the ECP regarding politically affiliated people in the cabinet.