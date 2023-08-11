KP caretaker ministers’ resignations accepted  

PESHAWAR: The resignations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker ministers were accepted on Friday by provincial Governor Haji Ghulam Ali in line with the directives issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali accepted the resignations of 14 ministers and 11 advisers and special assistants — who stepped down from their posts in light of the directions issued interim Chief Minister Azam Khan.

The development comes after the interim CM Azam Khan asked his cabinet members to submit their resignations after receiving a letter from the ECP regarding politically affiliated people in the cabinet.

Meanwhile, former caretaker ministers Shahid Khattak and Adnan Jalil have already resigned from their posts.

Read: ECP takes notice of caretaker minister’s public meeting address

On July 31, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had asked the caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to remove ministers who are involved in politics.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary wrote a letter to the caretaker CM of KP and took notice of the political involvement of caretaker ministers, secretaries and assistants.

The ECP had sought the removal of caretaker ministers, advisors and assistants over ‘political associations’.

The letter stated ECP has come to know about the appointments of caretaker ministers based on political affiliations and former caretaker minister Shahid Khattak is proof of political appointment.

However, there are still several ministers who have expressed their political affiliation in media which is a violation of the Election Act 2017.