More PPP, PML-N members to be inducted in cabinet today

LAHORE: New members of the Punjab cabinet are likely to take oath today after reports suggested that PPP and PML-N have not yet reached a consensus over the distribution of portfolios, ARY NEWS reported.

It is expected that Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman will be among the new members taking oath and is likely to be handed over the key slot of finance ministry ahead of the provincial budget 2022-23, to be presented in the Punjab Assembly on June 13.

The other members of the PML-N who would take oath as cabinet members included Malik Nadeem Kamran, Khwaja Imran Nazir, Uzma Bokhari, Malik Faisal Malook Khokhar, Rana Mashhood, Yawar Zaman, Malik Ayub and Bilal Yasin while PPP member Makhdoom Usman will also be included in the provincial cabinet.

Earlier, it was reported that the second phase of oaths of the Punjab cabinet members is likely to be postponed again as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership showed reservations.

The oath taking ceremony of the Punjab finance minister has been postponed again as PPP expressed reservations on the key government slots and other matters with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

It emerged that PPP demanded key government positions for its leaders after being rejected to get the finance minister’s slot in Punjab.

It was learnt that the second phase of oaths of the Punjab cabinet will be held after the unveiling of the provincial budget.

Sources said that Awais Leghari is likely to present Punjab’s budget for FY2022-23. The provincial finance department forwarded the budget speech to Leghari, sources added.

