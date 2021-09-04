More than 53,000 cases pending at Supreme Court: report

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court of Pakistan has released a report on pending cases, highlighting that there are more than 53,000 such cases at the apex court, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to details, a 15-day report has been issued by the apex court, showing the details of the pending cases with the Supreme Court until August 31.

It shares that the top court currently has 53,686 pending cases as it stood at 53,118 until August 15, witnessing an increase of 568 cases.

825 fresh cases were filed with the apex court during the 15-day period from August 16 to 31 with 255 being resolved during the timeframe, the report shared.

It is pertinent to mention here that the apex court has taken measures needed for addressing the issue of pending cases and in July last year, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed ordered the formation of 120 new accountability courts for early decisions on pending accountability cases.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing a case directed the Law Secretary to constitute 120 new accountability courts with the appointment of judges taking directives from the competent authorities.

The top judge also directed for a decision on all pending references of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) within three months.