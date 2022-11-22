Why Morgan Freeman wore glove during FIFA opening ceremony?

American legend Morgan Freeman lead the opening ceremony of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, and many couldn’t help but notice the golden glove on his left hand at the event.

The biggest football event kickstarted on Sunday with an extravagant opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. While the live performance lineup was headlined by K-Pop heartthrob Jungkook, the Hollywood icon stole the show with his opening message of unity with youth icon Ghanim Al Muftah.

However, millions who tuned in to stream the opening ceremony were left confused with his attire at the grand event, as Morgan Freeman sported a golden glove on his hand, just the left one though.

Morgan Freeman at the World Cup opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/5Yh8wp6CHQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 20, 2022

Well, the real reason behind the unusual attire is a tragic incident in the past. The golden-coloured glove often spotted on the actor, is not a usual covering but a compression glove which Freeman has been wearing since 2008, following his injury in a Mississippi car crash.

It happened so when his car went off the road and flipped multiple times in a crash. Freeman suffered a critical injury in the accident which left him with a damaged nerve, resulting in his hand being paralyzed since then.

In an earlier statement, Freeman touched upon the side effects of the injury when he said that he has not been able to use his hand after the accident and have to constantly wear the compression glove to maintain the continuous flow of blood in his hand.

Moreover, the veteran also suffers from constant pain due to a chronic muscular condition called fibromyalgia. Freeman developed the condition after his shoulder broke in the accident.

