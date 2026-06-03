Morgan Wallen breaks silence after flipping piano on stage

Morgan Wallen has responded after a dramatic onstage moment during his recent Denver concert went viral, showing the country star flipping over a piano mid-performance.

The incident took place on Friday, May 29, during Wallen’s “Still the Problem” tour stop at Empower Field at Mile High.

The 33-year-old singer was performing his hit “Sand in My Boots” when he encountered technical difficulties with the piano used during the set.

Shortly after the issue began, videos shared on social media appeared to show Wallen pushing the piano over on stage. In the clips, he can be seen moving the instrument before walking away as the audience reacted with a mix of shock and cheers.

In another moment captured by fans, Wallen returned toward the piano as the crowd continued to react to the unexpected disruption. Reports later suggested that he was unable to hear the piano properly during the performance and ultimately finished the song a cappella.

Read more:Morgan Wallen flips piano onstage after technical glitch disrupts concert

Days later, Wallen addressed the moment with a sarcastic response shared on TikTok on Monday, June 1. In the video, which appeared to be filmed after the Denver show, he referenced the incident while joking about the situation.

“Hey, I just want you guys to know that right now this piano is working,” he said while approaching the camera. “That’s what they told me last night.”

He captioned the post, “Can’t you tell I’m so distraught over my piano.”