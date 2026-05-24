Morocco's King pardons Senegal fans convicted on hooliganism charges

RABAT—King Mohammed VI of Morocco has pardoned the Senegal supporters convicted of hooliganism during ​the Africa Cup of Nations soccer final, ‌which his country hosted earlier this year, the royal palace said on Saturday.

Eighteen Senegal fans were sentenced in April ​to terms of three months to a ​year on hooliganism-related charges, although some have already ⁠left prison after serving their sentences.

The charges included ​violence against security forces, throwing objects, damaging stadium ​infrastructure and trying to invade the pitch after VAR awarded a penalty to Morocco.

Senegal walked off in protest but returned ​after 14 minutes. Morocco missed the penalty and ​Senegal won the final 1-0.

In March, two months after the ‌match ⁠in Rabat, Morocco were declared Africa Cup of Nations champions and Senegal were stripped of the title after the North Africans’ appeal over the result was ​upheld by ​the Confederation ⁠of African Football.

Senegal have appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, ​sport’s highest court.

Morocco’s pardon for the Senegal ​supporters ⁠was granted for “human considerations” ahead of Eid Al Adha celebrations and “in view of the long-standing fraternal relation” ⁠between ​the two nations, the palace ​said in a statement.

Senegal has long been one of Morocco’s closest allies ​in Africa.