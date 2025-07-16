Karl Urban unveils retro Johnny Cage look in Mortal Kombat 2 poster

Karl Urban has unveiled his latest look as Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2, giving fans a fresh glimpse at the character in a new retro-style promotional poster.

The image was shared on his official Instagram account as part of a creative campaign linked to the upcoming film.

The poster teases a fictional action movie called Uncaged Fury, which is presented as part of Johnny Cage’s in-universe film career.

Styled like an old VHS cover from the 1990s, Mortal Kombat 2 poster shows Karl Urban fully transformed into the flashy and bold character fans know from the Mortal Kombat franchise.

This post has already gained strong attention online and is a key part of the film’s early marketing push.

Mortal Kombat 2, set to release in cinemas on 24 October 2025, continues the story from the 2021 film and is part of a planned trilogy.

Karl Urban leads the cast as Johnny Cage, a martial arts star and film actor within the Mortal Kombat universe.

His portrayal has already excited fans, especially with the added humour and nostalgia shown in this new Mortal Kombat 2 poster campaign.

The marketing includes a fake IMDb page for Cage, filled with amusing details about his fictional acting career.

It lists made-up films like Hard to Cage and Rebel Without a Cage, while also crediting him with unusual awards such as “Best Sunglasses.”

The response from fans has been full of praise, especially for the 90s-inspired design and clever humour.

Even Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon acknowledged the campaign, showing support for the creative direction taken.

Karl Urban’s involvement in Mortal Kombat 2 has brought fresh energy to the sequel, and this latest poster gives fans a deeper look into how he’s bringing Johnny Cage to life.

With the film’s release still over a year away, the early buzz around Urban’s portrayal and the unique promotional style is building anticipation for what’s next.

