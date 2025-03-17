Mortal Kombat 2 unveils first look at Kitana and Shao Kahn following Johnny Cage reveal

Mortal Kombat 2 is set to hit cinemas later this year, and after revealing Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, new images have revealed the first look at Kitana and Shao Kahn.

Last month, Warner Bros. gave fans a first look at Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, and now there are new images of Shao Kahn and Kitana as well. Entertainment Weekly shared these images, showing Adeline Rudolph as Kitana and Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn.

In the Mortal Kombat games, Kitana fights using steel fans. Last year, producer Todd Garner confirmed that these weapons would be in Mortal Kombat 2, and now fans can see how they will look.

Kitana’s costume in the film is quite similar to her Mortal Kombat 11 design, but with more silver details. However, she is not wearing her signature mask in the image, so it is unclear if she will wear it in the movie.

The first image of Shao Kahn mainly shows his face. He looks quite terrifying, fitting for one of the most feared villains in the Mortal Kombat series.

Read More: Mortal Kombat 2: First look at “Johnny Cage” starring Karl Urban

Unlike in the games, his helmet in Mortal Kombat 2 covers nearly his entire face, leaving only small glimpses of the man underneath. His glowing red eyes add to his menacing look.

Entertainment Weekly also released another image featuring Karl Urban as Johnny Cage. He is shown standing with Raiden’s champions from the first film, including Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), and Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee).

However, Cole Young (Lewis Tan) is not in the picture, which could mean he is simply missing from that scene, or it could hint at something unexpected.

Mortal Kombat 2 is set to release on 24 October. So far, only a few images have been shared, and there is no teaser trailer yet. Fans are eager to see more, and with the release date getting closer, more details about Mortal Kombat 2 should be revealed soon.