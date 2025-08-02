web analytics
Karachi
Saturday, August 2, 2025
Five children dead in Lakki Marwat mortar shell explosion

LAKKI MARWAT: At least five children killed, twelve other injured when a mortar shell exploded in the Serband area of Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Nazir Khan, the children had found the mortar shell on a nearby mountain and brought it home, mistaking it for a toy, which led to the blast.

Rescue 1122 teams swiftly responded, transferring the injured and deceased to a local hospital for treatment and medico-legal formalities.

Earlier, security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by Indian-sponsored militant group Fitna Al-Khawarij near the Pak-Afghan border, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, Indian-backed Fitna Al-Khwarij were killed during a decisive operation in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan.

Read More: Security forces foil infiltration attempt, 30 khawarij killed

The security forces also recovered of a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosive materials. The military’s swift response has once again demonstrated its readiness and resolve to counter cross-border terrorism.

The statement reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to eliminating Indian-sponsored terrorism and highlighted that security forces remain fully prepared to confront any threats along the border.

ISPR also called upon the interim Afghan government to prevent the use of Afghan soil for launching terrorist attacks against Pakistan, particularly by foreign-sponsored proxies.

The statement urged that regional peace is only possible when such elements are denied safe haven.

