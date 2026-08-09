Two women made a desperate dash across the tarmac at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport after missing their flight, according to newly surfaced video footage.

The incident, which occurred on July 25, involved the late-arriving passengers sprinting across the airport apron in high heels while dragging a wheeled suitcase.

The viral footage captures the pair frantically waving at the cockpit in a last-ditch attempt to stop an Aeroflot aircraft that had already closed its doors and begun pushback.

Their unauthorized incursion into the restricted operational area forced ground crews to immediately halt the plane’s departure maneuvers. Despite their dangerous efforts, the aircraft did not wait.

An airport worker quickly intercepted the pair and radioed for security assistance.

Local news outlets confirmed that the women had successfully cleared all pre-flight security checks and breached the tarmac directly from the airport’s “sterile” zone.

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The pair were safely escorted back to the terminal and handed over to the Federal Security Service (FSB). The women reportedly had to make alternative travel arrangements and now face potential fines for violating strict airport security protocols.