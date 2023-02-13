‘Most wanted criminal’ killed in Lahore shootout

LAHORE: Central Investigating Agency (CIA) Iqbal Town police on Monday claimed to kill a ‘most wanted criminal’ in Lahore shootout, ARY News reported.

According to CIA police officials, the police team conducted an intelligence-based operation, killing the ‘most wanted criminal’ namely Umar Gujjar who was a member of the Lala Shehbaz shooting gang.

The police official said that the accused killed a citizen named Faisal Butt two months ago.

The CCTV footage of the ‘criminal’ Umar Gujjar also surfaced in which he was seen murdering a citizen.

