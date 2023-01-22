Security personnel gunned down in Karachi’s Johar area

KARACHI: A security official was gunned down by unidentified assailants at Karachi’s Johar Mor on Saturday evening, ARY News reported.

According to details, unidentified assailants, riding on a motorcycle, gunned down a security official – identified as Khalid Hussain – at Karachi’s Johar Mor.

In a statement, the police said Khalid Hussain was shot dead over personal enmity.

It is pertinent to mention here that two officers of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) were gunned down by unidentified assailants in Khanewal city of Punjab province.

The incident took place at a hotel in Khanewal city, wherein unidentified assailants opened fire at two officers, killing them on the spot.

In a statement, Additional Inspector-General of Police (AIGP) Shahzad Sultan vowed to arrest the suspect involved in the killings. “The facts will be brought out by investigating the matter”, the Additional IG added.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi sought a report from the Punjab Inspector-General. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the attack was condemnable, also seeking reports from the IG as well as the chief secretary.

Comments