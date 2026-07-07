KARACHI: Police on Tuesday clarified the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a mother and her three daughters from Karachi’s Civil Lines area, ARY News reported.

According to the police, a man lured the mother away under a false pretext, and her three daughters accompanied them.

A spokesman for the South Zone Police stated that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered on the complaint of the woman’s husband, Sajjad Hassan. An investigation into the case is currently underway.

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The spokesman added that the missing girls are aged 9, 12, and 15.

It is pertinent to mention that news regarding the alleged disappearance of the three girls had been circulating on social media for the past few days.