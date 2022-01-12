Mother, four daughters dead as roof of house collapses in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Five women were dead and two others when the roof of a house collapsed in Peshawar on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the roof of a house located in Peshawar’s Tehkal Colony collapsed, last night. As a result, five women including a mother and her four daughters were dead after being trapped under the debris of the house.

Two people also got injured in the incident, Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the debris.

The bodies and the injured have been moved to Khyber Teaching Hospital.

In a separate incident of the same in nature in the month of July, at least six people including women and children were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in Lahore.

The roof of a two-storey house located in Shadbagh area oaf Lahore had collapsed suddenly, burying six persons under the debris.

Six of them including two children and two women lost their lives while being shifted to the hospital. Six of the deceased were identified as Sumera, Rizwan, Mehwish, Rabia, Ibrahim and Minahil.

