Mother of two shot dead in Faisalabad, suspect flees

FAISALABAD: A mother of two minor children has died Friday allegedly by the shooting of a neighbour man who fled the scene soon after, ARY News reported.

The deceased woman was a 26-year-old lady, and a mother of two children, who had gone to the neighbour’s house for some errand following which, under mysterious circumstances, she was shot dead.

According to the police, the man shot her dead and ran away instantly as the possible motives behind the suspected murder are still uncertain.

Police recover half-burnt infant in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed

Separately earlier today, in what is a sheer example of barbarism, an infant was set on fire in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed by unknown men.

As per details, the 15 Madadgar Police received a call from a woman about the presence of a half-burnt infant who was thrown away in Gulshan-e-Hadeed by unknown men.

The infant was half-burnt when he was recovered by the police. The infant has been moved to the hospital, where doctors are trying to save his life

