Police recover half-burnt infant in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed

KARACHI: In a sheer example of barbarism, an infant was set on fire in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed by unknown men, ARY News reported, quoting police.

As per details, the 15 Madadgar Police received a call from a woman about the presence of a half-burnt infant who was thrown away in Gulshan-e-Hadeed by unknown men.

The infant was half-burnt when he was recovered by the police. The infant has been moved to the hospital, where doctors are trying to save his life.

Police said they have launched an investigation into the matter that who had thrown the infant.

Earlier, police recovered a baby kidnapped from Shaikh Zaid Hospital Rahim Yar Khan within hours.

According to police officials, in the shocking incident, a woman had abducted a nine-day baby boy from the hospital’s children’s ward.

“The woman was traced in a CCTV footage, while she was abducting the baby from the hospital,” police HAD said.

