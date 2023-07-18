Mother, son stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A mother-son duo was stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant in Rawalpindi, whereas, the father was left seriously wounded, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Three persons including two women were killed in two separate incidents in Rawalpindi today.

In Kallar Syedan, a man gunned down his sister. In a separate incident, a man entered a house and stabbed a woman and her son to death besides injuring the father. The attacker fled from the scene.

Rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured man to the hospital.

READ: Muzaffargarh murders: ‘PUBG addict’ brother confesses to killing sisters

Yesterday, three minor girls – daughters of Ijaz – had gone missing from Muzaffargarh’s Thermal Colony after they left home for playing on a vacant plot. the family found their bodies in an empty quarter adjacent to their house.

Later, Muzaffargarh police said that one of the brothers confessed to murdering his three minor sisters during interrogation and the murderer is a ‘PUBG addict’

After an initial investigation, police arrested three brothers on charges of brutally murdering their three minor sisters in Muzaffargarh’s Thermal Colony.

During the interrogation, the brother confessed to killing his three minor sisters. He allegedly told the police that the family showed more love to his sisters instead of him.