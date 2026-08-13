OKARA: A 10-year-old girl died after being allegedly stabbed by her mother following an argument over preparing breakfast in Rai Pur village, Chak No. 40/GD, Okara district, police said.

According to police, the mother, identified as Bushra Bibi, allegedly asked her daughter, Aswa, to prepare breakfast. When the girl refused, her mother allegedly attacked her with a knife.

The girl sustained serious injuries and was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Okara for treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, police said.

Police reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident and shifted the girl’s body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police said the mother has been arrested and an investigation is under way.

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However, sources have claimed that the girl usually lived at her paternal aunt’s house and had come to her mother’s home on the day of the incident. According to the sources, the girl may have been stabbed by her brother and the mother allegedly took responsibility for the attack to protect her son.

Police said all aspects of the case were being investigated and further legal action would be taken based on the post-mortem report and available evidence.