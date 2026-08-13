PESHAWAR: Police have arrested a woman for allegedly throwing acid at a 26-year-old man and opening fire on him after he refused her marriage proposal in the Chamkani area of Peshawar.

Police said the suspect, identified as Atiqa, was nominated in an FIR registered at Chamkani Police Station and was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to the FIR, the victim, identified as Sadiqullah, and Atiqa were both friends. He alleged that Atiqa had been pressuring him to marry her and demanding Rs2.3 million.

Sadiqullah told police that he had refused her demands. He alleged that the woman threw acid at him while he was leaving his house and then opened fire at him.

Police said the woman allegedly fired at Sadiqullah with the intention of killing him, injuring him on the left side of his chest.

The victim was shifted to a trauma centre, where he received treatment for burn injuries to various parts of his body caused by the acid attack.

Police said Atiqa also suffered burn injuries during the incident, with her hands, feet and other parts of her body allegedly affected.

She is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. Police said her physical remand would be sought after she is discharged.

The case was registered at Chamkani Police Station on Wednesday, and police have launched an investigation.

Officials said all aspects of the incident were being examined and further legal action would be taken in accordance with the law.

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