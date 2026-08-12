PESHAWAR: A girl allegedly threw acid on a man and opened fire on him after he refused to marry her in Peshawar’s Chamkani area on Wednesday, police said.

According to the FIR registered at Chamkani Police Station, the 26-year-old victim, identified as Sadiqullah, was allegedly acquainted with the woman, identified as Atiqa.

Police said the woman allegedly threw acid at Sadiqullah after he refused her marriage proposal. She allegedly opened fire on him with the intention to kill him, injuring him on the left side of his chest.

The victim was shifted to a trauma centre for medical treatment. He reportedly suffered burn injuries to different parts of his body as a result of the acid attack.

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In his statement to police, Sadiqullah alleged that Atiqa had been blackmailing him and demanding that he marry her and pay Rs2.3 million. Sadiqullah said he had refused her demands.

According to the victim, the woman threw acid at him as he was leaving his house and then allegedly fired at him.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Officials said all aspects of the case were being investigated and legal action would be taken against the suspect.