Mother, three children dead in Karachi roof collapse incident

KARACHI: Four people including three children were dead when the roof of a house collapsed in Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the rescue sources, the roof of a house located in Karachi’s Qasba MPR Colony collapsed, last night. As a result, four people including three children were killed after being trapped under the debris of the house.

The deceased include the mother and her three children. Getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the debris.

The bodies have been moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Rescue operation at the site is currently underway as other people are being feared trapped in the rubble.

In a separate incident of the same in nature in the month of July, at least six people including women and children were killed when roof of a house collapsed in Lahore.

The roof of a two-storey house located in Shadbagh area oaf Lahore, had collapsed suddenly, burying six persons under the debris.

Six of them including two children and two women lost their lives while being shifted to the hospital. Six of the deceased were identified as Sumera, Rizwan, Mehwish, Rabia, Ibrahim and Minahil.