Trailer crushes motorcyclist to death in Karachi

KARACHI, PAKISTAN – July 18, 2025: Another tragic road incident claimed a life in Karachi as a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a trailer near RCD Ground in Saudabad.

According to details, the fatal accident occurred when a speeding trailer collided with a motorcycle, killing the rider on the spot.

The incident sparked outrage among bystanders, who intercepted the trailer driver and subjected him to physical assault.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver attempted to flee the scene but was stopped by the enraged crowd.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the report, intervened to control the situation, and took the driver into custody.

He was later shifted to the local police station for further legal proceedings.

Read more: Water tanker kills motorcyclist in Karachi

In June, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding water tanker in Karachi.

The accident occurred at Vita Chowrangi in the Korangi area when the recklessly driven water tanker ran over a motorcycle. The motorcyclist died on the spot. Rescue teams arrived at the scene and transferred the body to a hospital.

Earlier, a pregnant woman and her husband tragically died after a heavy water tanker ran over their motorcycle in Karachi.