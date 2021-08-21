Motorcyclists booked over harassing women travelling in Lahore rickshaw

LAHORE: Police on Saturday registered a case against a nearly dozen motorcyclists over a video showing harassment of women travelling in a rickshaw near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence day, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the police have registered a case at Laari Adda police station against 10 to 12 unidentified motorcyclists who were spotted in the video harassing the female riders.

The police have accessed the safe city cameras in the area where the incident has been reported in order to identify the suspects.

On Friday, yet another video clip showing a man harassing a woman in Lahore on Independence Day went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

The video shows the man chasing and harassing women travelling in a Qingqi Rickshaw. He can be seen trying to inappropriately touch one of the women seated in the back of the rickshaw.

More videos of women being subjected to harassment at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park have surfaced after the incident of a crowd of men assaulting a female TikTok figure.