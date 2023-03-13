Motorcyclists, rickshaws drivers to get petrol at reduced rates

ISLAMABAD: In a major step for relief of the lower and middle-income class, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday decided that the federal government would provide petrol for motorcyclists and rickshaws drivers at reduced rates, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Shehbaz, chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the measures for reducing the impact of inflation on the lower and middle-income classes, said the government was striving to minimise the difficulties faced by the said income groups.

The prime minister principally decided to provide petrol for the motorcyclists and rickshaws drivers at reduced rates as a program for their relief had been designed. At the meeting, different proposals were put forward regarding the program.

He directed the relevant officers to finalise and submit the program as the “government would take all possible steps to protect the low and middle-income groups against inflation”.

Moreover, the premier also decided that the federal government would distribute wheat flour among one million residents of Islamabad free of charge during the Holy Ramazan.

PM Shehbaz also invited the provincial governments of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to become part of the scheme.

He instructed the authorities concerned to take advantage of modern technology to ensure transparency in the distribution of free wheat flour.

The meeting was told that as per the prime minister’s directives, a program for supply of free wheat flour in the outskirts of Islamabad during the Holy Ramazan was in final stage that would benefit around 150,000 households in the federal capital.

‘Over 15m Punjab households to get free flour in Ramazan’

Meanwhile, the prime minister also chaired a meeting to review the free distribution of flour under Ramazan Package. He said that around 15.8 million households of Punjab province would be distributed wheat flour free of charge during the Holy Ramazan.

The prime minister said it was for the first time in country’s history that a package for distribution of free wheat flour had been prepared.

He said the wheat flour would be distributed from 25th of Sha’ban to 25th of Ramazan through 8,500 Utility Stores. Moreover, another 20,000 flour distribution points would also be set up to facilitate the people.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in the distribution of free flour among the poor and instructed to use modern technology to curb theft during the process. Moreover, he said no compromise would be made on the quality of flour.

He said the people would be able to check their eligibility for the free wheat flour through an SMS. The prime minister said the federal government would also assist the other provinces for such a program.

The representative of the Punjab government gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the free flour distribution program during the Holy Ramazan.

