Motorway corruption: NAB recovers Rs1.2m from ‘mechanic’s residence’

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi team has recovered Rs1.2 million from a ‘mechanic’s residence’ who was the suspect in the Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway corruption scandal, ARY News reported on Monday.

The NAB Karachi team raided the residence of another suspect in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area which was spotted by an arrested accused Ashiq Kaleri. Sources said that the raiding team recovered Rs1.2 million cash from the motorcycle mechanic’s residence.

The motorcycle mechanic is the brother-in-law of Kaleri, said sources, adding that the anti-corruption watchdog has so far recovered Rs5.56 million cash over the information of the arrested accused Ashiq Kaleri.

The NAB officials submitted an application for the custody of Deputy Commission (DC) Matiari Adnan Rasheed, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mansoor Abbasi and Sindh Bank’s Area Manager Tabish.

Sources added that the concerned authorities also froze properties worth Rs4 million in Karachi which were owned by Kaleri. The anti-corruption watchdog’s officials apprised the accountability court regarding the recovery of the money from the suspect.

The accountability court sent Kaleri on 14-day remand to the jail.

The case

According to documents, the National Highway Authority had released an amount of Rs. 4.09 billion to DC Matiari for purchase of the land for the motorway. The accused drawn Rs 1.82 billion cash from bank for procurement of land for 70 kilometers of the road.

An amount of Rs four billion was transferred to another account by the accused and earned 540 million rupees profit. AC New Saeedabad paid cash to the landowners instead of cheques.

