Motorway M-1 closed due to dense fog

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has closed Motorway M1 from Peshawar to Rashakai for traffic due to dense fog and low visibility, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The motorway police spokesperson stated that the closure of motorways is solely for the purpose of the safety of citizens and advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during early hours.

The spokesperson urged travelers to travel in use of the front and back fog lights to refrain from any incident and advised them to prefer traveling in daylight during the foggy season.

Earlier, the Lahore-Multan Motorway and other sections were closed for traffic due to dense fog early Monday morning.

As per details, the sections of Lahore-Multan from Faizpur to Jarhanwala and Lahore motorway from Lahore to Sambrial are closed due to heavy fog.

The spokesman also advised using fog lights if traveling in this weather.

National Highways and Motorway Police advised the public to keep more distance between the vehicles and always take advisory from helpline 130 before starting the journey.