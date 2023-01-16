Sections of motorways closed due to dense fog

LAHORE: The Lahore-Multan Motorway and other sections were closed for traffic due to dense fog early Monday morning, ARY News reported.

As per details, the sections of Lahore-Multan from Faizpur to Jarhanwala and Lahore motorway from Lahore to Sambrial is closed due to heavy fog.

The spokesman also advised using fog lights if travelling in this weather.

National Highways and Motorway Police advised the public to keep more distance between the vehicles and always take advisory from helpline 130 before starting the journey.

Earlier, poor visibility led to the collision of 4 cars near Qadiurabad Toll Plaza in Sahiwal, killing three people and injuring five others.

“Due to dense fog, many vehicles collided with each other near Qadirabad toll plaza,” the police said. The deceased also included women and children, police say.

On being informed of the accident, a team of Rescue 1122 reached the spot, provided first aid to the injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

