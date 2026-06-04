Motorway police arrested a driver who exceeded the speed limit on a motorway as the crackdown against violations continues.

The National Highways and Motorway Police have begun registering criminal cases against drivers found breaching speed limits, with arrests also being made as part of an intensified enforcement campaign.

As part of an ongoing anti-speeding operation, Motorway police took action against a driver travelling above the prescribed speed limit on Motorway M-5, resulting in the vehicle being impounded and the suspect being taken into custody.

According to authorities, the action was taken after a car was recorded travelling at 166 kilometres per hour, exceeding the motorway’s maximum permitted speed of 150 kilometres per hour.

Authorities said speeding poses a serious risk to human life and that strict action is being taken without discrimination against those violating traffic regulations on national highways and motorways.

Motorway Police have urged motorists to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the risk of accidents and ensure safer travel for all road users.

Officials noted that, for several days, the National Highways and Motorway Police have been warning the public through their social media platforms that motorists caught exceeding speed limits could face vehicle impoundment, substantial fines and arrest.