Motorway police issue important message for commuters

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) has announced that its emergency helpline 130 is partially disrupted due to a technical fault, prompting authorities to issue alternative contact numbers for motorists and travellers.

In an official statement, the NHMP said the temporary disruption had affected some helpline services, adding that alternative numbers for various motorway police sectors had been provided to ensure uninterrupted assistance during emergencies.

Motorway police authorities advised members of the public to contact the relevant motorway police units through the substitute numbers in the event of accidents, emergencies or roadside assistance requirements.

The motorway police apologised for the inconvenience and said efforts were underway to maintain support services through the backup contact system to minimise disruption for travellers.

The NHMP also stated that further guidance and complaints could be submitted through its official social media handle, @NHMPofficial.

Officials said technical teams were working to resolve the issue and urged motorists to immediately contact the nearest motorway police unit if assistance was required during travel.

The National Highways and Motorway Police is a federal law enforcement agency responsible for traffic regulation, commuter safety and crime prevention across Pakistan’s motorways, national highways and expressways. Its headquarters are based in Islamabad.

Helpline 130 is widely used by motorists for emergency assistance, accident reporting and travel guidance, while the NHMP regularly issues public awareness advisories regarding traffic safety and motorway regulations.