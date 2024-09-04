web analytics
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Motorway police return lost cellphone, laptop to passenger

Motorway police on Wednesday returned a lost cellphone and laptop to a passenger in Punjab, ARY News reported. 

According to the Motorway police spokesperson, a person traveling to Muzaffargarh, Punjab, from Karachi, lost his phone and laptop bag in the bus, he was travelling in.

The motorway police were informed about the stuff which contacted its owner and handed over the cell phone and laptop to him.

Earlier, on November 15, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) returned bag containing Rs1.8 million cash to its owner, who had left it in the arrival lounge of Lahore Airport.

As per details, Dr Nadira was traveling from Madina to Lahore on Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flight PK-757 when she forgot her bag at the arrival lounger of Lahore airport.

Shahid, a civil aviation official, found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Found Departures department.

Later, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Lahore airport, Nazeer Ahmed Khan formally handed it over to the real owner after carrying out necessary procedures.

