Motorway to remain closed for repair ahead of PTI Islamabad protest

ISLAMABAD: The Motorway will remain closed from six points for repair until further notice, according to a notification issued by the authorities, ARY News reported.

As per the notification, the Motorway will be closed from Pindi Bhattian to Multan, Peshawar to Islamabad and Lahore to Islamabad starting tonight at 8 pm, Motorway Police announced.

The notification stated that the Motorway will be closed for maintenance and repair work.

Earlier today, the government of Punjab imposed section 144 across the province ahead of PTI protest in Islamabad on November 24.

As per details, the Punjab Home Department has banned public gatherings and rallies for three days.

According to the notification, issued here today, section 144 will be in effect from Saturday, November 23 to Monday, November 25.

It is to be noted that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has given a call for countrywide protests on November 24.

In a separate development, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) presented ‘conditions’ to hold negotiations to withdraw its November 24 protest call.

The PTI demanded immediate relief for party founder Imran Khan, the sources said. “In exchange for relief to its founder, the PTI is ready to call off the protest,” they added.

The party asked from the government to quash all ‘fabricated’ cases against Imran Khan and his immediate release. “If legal proceedings delay his release, Imran Khan should be transferred to Peshawar Jail,” one of the conditions set by PTI read.

The party also demanded an immediate release of other leaders imprisoned in various jails. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur said that negotiations on the November 24 protest will only be commenced after the release of PTI founder Imran Khan.

Internet, mobile service

Mobile and internet services are likely to remain suspended in various parts of Pakistan, particularly in Islamabad and Punjab, amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on November 24.

According to sources, the suspension may affect some districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad.

Sources within Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have claimed that mobile internet services will be suspended from November 22, with firewalls activated to slow down internet speeds and impact social media apps.

The authorities may also block internet and mobile services in specific locations, depending on the situation, sources added.