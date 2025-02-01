Motorways Police announce new toll rates for vehicles without M-Tag

ISLAMABAD: Motorways Police warned of higher toll rates for vehicles without M-Tag, saying they would face a 25% surcharge effective from February.

According to an official statement, the National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) have increased toll rates for vehicles operating without the mandatory M-Tag, effective February 1, 2025.

Commuters had been urged to obtain the M-Tag free of charge by January 31 to avoid additional charges.

Authorities have warned that from February 1, vehicles without the tag or with insufficient balance will be subject to a 25% surcharge on the standard toll fee, with a minimum charge of Rs50.

The official notification issued by the NHA Directorate of Revenue (Finance Wing) reas as, “In exercise of powers conferred under Section 10(2) vii of NHA Act 1991 as amended in 2001, National Highways Authority hereby notifies for the information of the General Public that in order to implement 100% M-Tag Regime on all Motorways in the country”.

“The vehicles without M-Tag or low balance/cash vehicles shall pay additional toll of 25% over and above the original toll rate with minimum capping of Rs.50 w.e.f 1st February 2025,” the notification added.

Earlier, the Punjab government has implemented stricter requirements for obtaining an M-Tag, essential for motorway access, as part of its efforts to address rising air pollution and smog.

The move follows alarming levels of smog in Punjab’s major cities, particularly Lahore, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached hazardous levels. As of today, Lahore’s AQI stands at 190, with PM2.5 concentrations surpassing World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines by over 22 times.

To secure an M-Tag, vehicle owners must now present a valid fitness certificate along with their registration book and driving licence. Reports indicate that this measure aims to ensure that vehicles on motorways meet environmental and safety standards.

Additionally, vehicles older than 30 years will be prohibited from using motorways between October and January annually, a step taken to mitigate smog during the peak pollution season.