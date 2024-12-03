Punjab introduces new M-tag rules

LAHORE: The Punjab government has implemented stricter requirements for obtaining an M-Tag, essential for motorway access, as part of its efforts to address rising air pollution and smog.

The move follows alarming levels of smog in Punjab’s major cities, particularly Lahore, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached hazardous levels. As of today, Lahore’s AQI stands at 190, with PM2.5 concentrations surpassing World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines by over 22 times.

To secure an M-Tag, vehicle owners must now present a valid fitness certificate along with their registration book and driving licence. Reports indicate that this measure aims to ensure that vehicles on motorways meet environmental and safety standards.

Additionally, vehicles older than 30 years will be prohibited from using motorways between October and January annually, a step taken to mitigate smog during the peak pollution season.

Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan announced that the new rules would initially apply to government vehicles, emphasizing that these measures are part of the government’s broader efforts to curb air pollution and improve public health in the region.

This initiative aligns with Punjab’s commitment to environmental sustainability and ensuring safer travel on motorways.

On December 1, Lahore air quality index went bad to worst as it was ranked the most polluted city of the world with AQI reading 310.

Indian capital city New Delhi ranked second and Accra, the capital city of Ghana, third most polluted city on the AQI.

Lahore was also ranked first in Pakistan on the air quality index, while Multan listed second, Peshawar third, Rawalpindi 4th and Karachi ranked 5th with regard to the air pollution.

Air pollution and smog haunted Punjab with the onset of winter. Authorities made desperate efforts to contain smog in cities. The province grappling with severe air pollution, which have soared to alarming levels, causing serious public health issues.

For days, Lahore had been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning as temperatures drop with cooling air.