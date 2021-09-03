Motorways police advise drivers to use caution amid rains

KARACHI: As Sindh receives lashing rains on Friday in the monsoon spell, the highways and motorways police have cautioned drivers to keep their vehicles on lower speed limits, ARY News reported.

Many parts across the motorways get slippery and greasy due to rain water that may cause vehicles to lose control, said the motorways police .

The law enforcers across the Sindh’s motorways have also warned drivers to check if their windshield wipers are working before taking to these routes.

They said in order to seek any kind of assistance the drivers can reach out to 130 helpline.

Karachi receives moderate to heavy rainfall

Pertinent to note that moderate to heavy rain has been lashing today several parts of Karachi amid the second monsoon spell.

The city’s various parts including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Gulzar-e-Hijri, M9 motorway, Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, Mahmoodabad, Hassan Square, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other areas.

The weather has turned pleasant after the rainfall as the soaring mercury has dropped down.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report today forecast rain, wind, or thunder-storm with a few moderate to heavy falls in all districts of Sindh till Friday (today).