Moving car’s tyres changed in now viral video

A heart-stopping video seeing five youngsters changing the tyres of a moving vehicle in Saudi Arabia is going viral.

The viral video of the moment was shared on YouTube in 2014. It is making rounds on social media again. The clip sees the SUV being driven on the right front and back tyres as the left tyres are getting changed.

It has over 500,000 views to date. Netizens came up with amusing comments.

“Imagine being these guys and accidentally dropping one of the tires 😂”

“I hope they put their seatbelts on when they got back in!”

“You wouldn’t want to drop a bolt in this situation..”

“I like how they actually zigzag in an attempt to do this stunt lol”

“This just completed my life”

“Word of advice to my driver’s ed teacher who showed this to a class of teenagers: DON’T”

It is pertinent to mention that performing stunts without guidance and safety measures can get you killed or seriously injured. Each year, countless people get killed due to rash driving, overspeeding or failing to follow traffic rules.

Read More: Youth dies while making TikTok video on railway track in Rawalpindi

A teenager was hit and killed by a train in Lahore while being filmed walking along the railway track for a TikTok stunt last year.

According to details, the accident happened on Saturday evening in the Shahdara colony of Lahore city.

Youth, Asif, was walking next to the tracks while his friend was filming his TikTok video. “The moving train hit him while he was posing for a video and walking on the railway track,” said police.

On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted him to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

