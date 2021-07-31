MPA Nazir Chohan sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: District katchery on Saturday sent Pro-Jahangir Tareen group MPA, Nazir Chohan to jail on Judicial remand by rejecting Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) plea to extend physical remand.

MPA Nazir Chohan was presented before Judicial Magistrate, Yousuf Abdul Rehman by the FIA team as his two days physical remand expired today.

The Federal Investigation Agency pleaded the court to extend physical remand of the accused, but the court reserved its verdict in the case.

Later, announcing the verdict, the court rejected FIA’s plea to extend the physical remand and send MPA Chohan to jail on judicial remand.

The police have been asked to present the accused before the court again on August 14.

The FIA presented MPA Nazir Chohan before the court of Judicial Magistrate, Yousuf Abdul Rehman. The district katchery, on the request of the FIA, approved the physical remand of the lawmaker.

The case was registered in the FIA Cyber Crime Unit on the complaint of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahzad Akbar. Javed Butt and Waseem Raja, who are said to be journalists on social media, were also named in the case.

Read more: FIA ARRESTS MPA NAZIR CHOHAN IN SEPARATE CASE

Akbar in his FIR had stated that MPA Nazir Chohan allegedly targeted his religious belief and did a speech on social media to create hate against him.

It is to be noted, Nazir Chohan, was arrested by police on Tuesday in a first information report (FIR) registered on the complaint from Adviser to the prime minister on accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar at Lahore’s Race Course police.

Later, a session court in Lahore had granted bail Chohan.